UnitedHealth beats expectations all around

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group is reporting strong first-quarter numbers driven by its main insurance business, as well as its pharmacy benefits division.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota, company on Tuesday reported net income of $3.47 billion, or $3.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $3.73 per share, topping Wall Street estimates by 13 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $60.31 billion, also edging out expectations.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.50 to $14.75 per share.

