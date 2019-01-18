https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13545654.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1MicrobotMdrs
|8.60
|+6.20
|Up258.3
|2Bioceptrs
|2.29
|+1.38
|Up150.3
|3ToughBuiltn
|2.95
|+1.21
|Up
|69.3
|4AvalGlbCren
|5.60
|+2.22
|Up
|65.7
|5ResonantInc
|2.56
|+.90
|Up
|54.2
|6GrdsmHldn
|2.14
|+.65
|Up
|43.6
|7RemarkHldg
|2.12
|+.56
|Up
|35.9
|8AudioEyen
|10.80
|+2.65
|Up
|32.5
|9Cerecorn
|5.10
|+1.20
|Up
|30.8
|10MonakerGrpn
|2.70
|+.63
|Up
|30.4
|11Vivusrs
|4.20
|+.98
|Up
|30.4
|12MillendoThrs
|11.19
|+2.59
|Up
|30.1
|13Cardlyticsn
|17.44
|+4.01
|Up
|29.9
|14Identivelf
|5.80
|+1.31
|Up
|29.2
|15KaziaTherars
|3.00
|+.65
|Up
|27.7
|16MercerIntl
|14.77
|+3.17
|Up
|27.3
|17CoolHldgrs
|2.06
|+.44
|Up
|27.2
|18Celsionrs
|2.30
|+.49
|Up
|27.1
|19Vaccinexn
|4.93
|+1.03
|Up
|26.4
|20AveTherapeun
|6.59
|+1.29
|Up
|24.3
|21AlderBioPhm
|13.41
|+2.58
|Up
|23.8
|22MaxwellTech
|2.92
|+.55
|Up
|23.2
|23BankOZK
|32.06
|+5.91
|Up
|22.6
|24SocialRltyAn
|2.89
|+.53
|Up
|22.5
|25ToughBuiltun
|5.50
|+1.00
|Up
|22.2
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1OrganogenHld
|30.35—119.65
|Off79.8
|2Aptinyxn
|5.24
|—12.69
|Off
|70.8
|3VeronaPhrmn
|6.25
|—3.75
|Off
|37.5
|4InpixonCprs
|2.23
|—1.18
|Off
|34.6
|5SmplEspGm
|2.35
|—1.23
|Off
|34.4
|6MDJMLtdn
|3.65
|—1.65
|Off
|31.1
|7EstreAmbin
|1.87
|—
|.83
|Off
|30.6
|8SAExploratrs
|4.10
|—1.75
|Off
|29.9
|9LiquidTechn
|13.55
|—5.78
|Off
|29.9
|10MMTecIncn
|6.35
|—2.55
|Off
|28.7
|11YangtzRvPtn
|2.47
|—
|.97
|Off
|28.2
|12NFEngySav
|12.26
|—4.55
|Off
|27.1
|13WinsFinance
|26.00
|—9.50
|Off
|26.8
|14Immunmedic
|13.31
|—4.60
|Off
|25.7
|15EveloBioscn
|10.06
|—3.45
|Off
|25.5
|16ChinaSXTn
|4.70
|—1.50
|Off
|24.2
|17Sphere3Dgrs
|2.66
|—
|.80
|Off
|23.1
|18MersanaThrn
|3.71
|—1.07
|Off
|22.4
|19LegacyRes
|1.73
|—
|.49
|Off
|22.1
|20UnityBiotchn
|12.45
|—3.39
|Off
|21.4
|21MedalDivern
|7.31
|—1.99
|Off
|21.4
|22JounceThern
|3.80
|—1.02
|Off
|21.2
|23LexiconPhmrs
|5.96
|—1.58
|Off
|21.0
|24ProteosThn
|3.12
|—
|.81
|Off
|20.6
|25SolidBioscn
|25.71
|—6.66
|Off
|20.6
|—————————
