1MarinSoftwrs 9.75 +6.71 Up220.7
2OballonTheran 2.65 +.95 Up 55.9
3GreenprCapn 4.59 +1.58 Up 52.4
4Astrotechrs 5.00 +1.48 Up 42.0
5XBiotechn 6.27 +1.83 Up 41.2
6electrCoren 5.88 +1.67 Up 39.7
7Materialise 21.28 +5.61 Up 35.8
8PPShtQQQrs 19.90 +4.45 Up 28.8
9Neonoders 2.20 +.48 Up 27.9
10HyreCarn 2.69 +.57 Up 26.9
11ProUltShtBio 26.66 +5.46 Up 25.8
12AutoWeb 2.87 +.54 Up 23.2
13ChromaDexn 3.54 +.52 Up 17.2
14BrainstormC 3.55 +.52 Up 17.2
15HFFoodsGpn 14.18 +2.07 Up 17.0
16CSVSVixSTrs 19.94 +2.80 Up 16.3
17FidelitySou 24.88 +3.46 Up 16.2
18AirTransptSv 20.28 +2.72 Up 15.5
19RelivIntrs 4.56 +.60 Up 15.2
20AmerRiver 13.88 +1.82 Up 15.1
21YangtzRvPtn 4.27 +.55 Up 14.8
22GpAeroCnNo 38.81 +4.99 Up 14.8
23SummtStBks 12.89 +1.64 Up 14.6
24AdialPhrmn 4.30 +.50 Up 13.2
25UxinLtdn 8.44 +.94 Up 12.5
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1SophirisBio .85 —1.22 Off 58.9
2PLXPhrmrs 1.63 —2.19 Off 57.3
3ReebonzHld 2.90 —3.80 Off 56.7
4DBVTech 6.70 —8.56 Off 56.1
5SurfaceOncn 3.70 —4.55 Off 55.2
6WheelrREpfB 6.80 —8.32 Off 55.0
7DovaPhrmn 6.80 —8.01 Off 54.1
8AchillionPh 1.47 —1.64 Off 52.7
9WheelerREpfD 9.00 —7.94 Off 46.9
10AdmaBiolog 2.41 —2.12 Off 46.8
11EstreAmbin 1.60 —1.29 Off 44.6
12G1Therapen 17.01 —13.50 Off 44.2
13GrdsmHldn 2.30 —1.66 Off 41.9
14AxoGen 17.09 —11.51 Off 40.2
15OnconovaThrs 1.89 —1.24 Off 39.6
16MarkerThera 4.20 —2.62 Off 38.4
17SpectPharm 7.24 —4.34 Off 37.5
18ArsanisIncn 2.37 —1.37 Off 36.6
19XTLBiophrs 1.56 .89 Off 36.3
20ZosanoPhmrs 2.25 —1.28 Off 36.3
21EditasMedn 18.19 —10.26 Off 36.1
22Equilliumn 7.75 —4.25 Off 35.4
23Chaisman 2.40 —1.31 Off 35.3
24AvroBion 15.81 —8.57 Off 35.2
25resTORbion 8.03 —4.29 Off 34.8
