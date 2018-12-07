https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13451186.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1
|Tesaro
|73.95 +27.57
|Up 59.4
|2
|PhaseBioPh n
|4.09 +1.24
|Up 43.5
|3
|Uxin Ltd n
|4.68
|+1.39
|Up 42.2
|4
|CronosGrp n
|12.72
|+3.57
|Up 39.0
|5
|GlblBloodTh n
|42.66 +11.12 Up 35.2
|6
|TheStreet
|2.02
|+ .51
|Up 33.8
|7
|NF EngySav
|13.54 +3.16
|Up 30.4
|8
|Domo IncB n
|20.40 +4.44
|Up 27.8
|9
|IterumTher n
|7.90
|+1.63
|Up 26.0
|10
|GuardantHl n
|45.01 +9.28
|Up 26.0
|11
|ImmuneDsgn
|2.01
|+ .41
|Up 25.6
|12
|ClovisOncol
|21.24
|+4.03
|Up 23.4
|13
|KLX EngSv n
|24.68 +4.49
|Up 22.2
|14
|MDC Part g s
|3.21 + .57
|Up 21.6
|15
|RecroPharm
|7.92
|+1.35
|Up 20.5
|16
|MomentaPhm
|14.25 +2.41 Up 20.4
|17
|TrnslateBio n
|8.53
|+1.30
|Up 18.0
|18
|GreenprCap n
|3.25 + .49
|Up 17.5
|19
|CSVSVixST rs
|17.03 +2.43 Up 16.6
|20
|TalendSA n
|40.51
|+5.77
|Up 16.6
|21
|QualstarCp rs
|5.81 + .81
|Up 16.3
|22
|ProfDvrs h rs
|2.00 + .28
|Up 16.3
|23
|AmOutdBr
|14.09
|+1.91
|Up 15.7
|24
|ApellisPh n
|17.73
|+2.39
|Up 15.6
|25
|RevenHou n
|3.42
|+ .45
|Up 15.2
|DOWNS
|Name
|Last
|Chg
|Pct.
|1
|ConatusPhm
|1.71
|—2.77
|Off 61.8
|2
|Hexindai n
|1.89
|—2.51
|Off 57.0
|3
|SiennaBioph n
|5.33 —4.78
|Off 47.3
|4
|TonixPh hrs
|2.94
|—2.25
|Off 43.4
|5
|SmaashEnt
|2.03
|—1.30
|Off 39.0
|6
|AdialPhrm n
|2.38
|—1.46
|Off 38.0
|7
|Akorn Inc
|4.26
|—2.60
|Off 37.9
|8
|CoolHldg rs
|1.83
|—1.02
|Off 35.8
|9
|TenaxTher rs
|1.39
|— .77
|Off 35.6
|10
|ViveveMed n
|1.35
|— .70
|Off 34.1
|11
|ENDRA LfSc n
|2.21 —1.10 Off 33.2
|12
|TrilliumThera
|2.03 — .98
|Off 32.6
|13
|UtdNatrlFd
|14.88
|—6.73
|Off 31.1
|14
|BorqsTech
|3.97
|—1.73
|Off 30.4
|15
|LandsEnd
|15.08
|—6.15
|Off 29.0
|16
|YangtzRvPt n
|8.28 —3.37
|Off 28.9
|17
|RetoEcoSol n
|2.02
|— .64
|Off 24.1
|18
|HawaiianHold
|30.53 —9.62 Off 24.0
|19
|GamidaCell n
|11.75 —3.66
|Off 23.8
|20
|SupernusPh
|36.53 —10.89
|Off 23.0
|21
|HealthEqty
|68.38 —20.31
|Off 22.9
|22
|Sphere3D grs
|4.06
|—1.20
|Off 22.8
|23
|DuluthHldgs n
|24.34 —7.05 Off 22.5
|24
|Ollies n
|69.13 —19.57
|Off 22.1
|25
|Teligent h
|1.61
|— .45
|Off 21.8
|—————————
View Comments