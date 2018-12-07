1 Tesaro 73.95 +27.57 Up 59.4
2 PhaseBioPh n 4.09 +1.24 Up 43.5
3 Uxin Ltd n 4.68 +1.39 Up 42.2
4 CronosGrp n 12.72 +3.57 Up 39.0
5 GlblBloodTh n 42.66 +11.12 Up 35.2
6 TheStreet 2.02 + .51 Up 33.8
7 NF EngySav 13.54 +3.16 Up 30.4
8 Domo IncB n 20.40 +4.44 Up 27.8
9 IterumTher n 7.90 +1.63 Up 26.0
10 GuardantHl n 45.01 +9.28 Up 26.0
11 ImmuneDsgn 2.01 + .41 Up 25.6
12 ClovisOncol 21.24 +4.03 Up 23.4
13 KLX EngSv n 24.68 +4.49 Up 22.2
14 MDC Part g s 3.21 + .57 Up 21.6
15 RecroPharm 7.92 +1.35 Up 20.5
16 MomentaPhm 14.25 +2.41 Up 20.4
17 TrnslateBio n 8.53 +1.30 Up 18.0
18 GreenprCap n 3.25 + .49 Up 17.5
19 CSVSVixST rs 17.03 +2.43 Up 16.6
20 TalendSA n 40.51 +5.77 Up 16.6
21 QualstarCp rs 5.81 + .81 Up 16.3
22 ProfDvrs h rs 2.00 + .28 Up 16.3
23 AmOutdBr 14.09 +1.91 Up 15.7
24 ApellisPh n 17.73 +2.39 Up 15.6
25 RevenHou n 3.42 + .45 Up 15.2
DOWNS
Name Last Chg Pct.
1 ConatusPhm 1.71 —2.77 Off 61.8
2 Hexindai n 1.89 —2.51 Off 57.0
3 SiennaBioph n 5.33 —4.78 Off 47.3
4 TonixPh hrs 2.94 —2.25 Off 43.4
5 SmaashEnt 2.03 —1.30 Off 39.0
6 AdialPhrm n 2.38 —1.46 Off 38.0
7 Akorn Inc 4.26 —2.60 Off 37.9
8 CoolHldg rs 1.83 —1.02 Off 35.8
9 TenaxTher rs 1.39 — .77 Off 35.6
10 ViveveMed n 1.35 — .70 Off 34.1
11 ENDRA LfSc n 2.21 —1.10 Off 33.2
12 TrilliumThera 2.03 — .98 Off 32.6
13 UtdNatrlFd 14.88 —6.73 Off 31.1
14 BorqsTech 3.97 —1.73 Off 30.4
15 LandsEnd 15.08 —6.15 Off 29.0
16 YangtzRvPt n 8.28 —3.37 Off 28.9
17 RetoEcoSol n 2.02 — .64 Off 24.1
18 HawaiianHold 30.53 —9.62 Off 24.0
19 GamidaCell n 11.75 —3.66 Off 23.8
20 SupernusPh 36.53 —10.89 Off 23.0
21 HealthEqty 68.38 —20.31 Off 22.9
22 Sphere3D grs 4.06 —1.20 Off 22.8
23 DuluthHldgs n 24.34 —7.05 Off 22.5
24 Ollies n 69.13 —19.57 Off 22.1
25 Teligent h 1.61 — .45 Off 21.8
—————————