1ArsanisIncn 3.89 +2.65 Up213.7
2AdialPhrmn 3.84 +2.51 Up188.7
3BorqsTech 5.70 +3.59 Up170.1
4TymeTechn 3.92 +1.77 Up 82.3
5Alliquars 2.76 +1.13 Up 69.3
6GamngPtrs 12.95 +4.95 Up 61.9
7ICADInc 4.34 +1.24 Up 40.0
8iPassIncrs 2.00 +.56 Up 38.9
9Eyenovian 3.57 +.97 Up 37.3
10CohBarn 4.09 +.99 Up 31.9
11Amyrisrs 4.94 +1.00 Up 25.4
12CocrystlPhrn 3.50 +.70 Up 25.0
13TechDatah 89.95 +17.78 Up 24.6
14ZillowCn 36.55 +7.16 Up 24.4
15ZillowGrpAs 36.23 +7.09 Up 24.3
16i3Verticalsn 22.53 +4.40 Up 24.3
17GritstneOncn 28.04 +5.30 Up 23.3
18TitanMach 17.53 +3.30 Up 23.2
19FateTherap 15.36 +2.88 Up 23.1
20MarinSoftwrs 2.83 +.53 Up 23.0
21EldoradoRsts 43.98 +8.13 Up 22.7
22BioScrip 3.95 +.72 Up 22.3
23OktaIncn 63.65 +11.60 Up 22.3
24BSBBncp 32.83 +5.98 Up 22.3
25ChampOnhrs 12.67 +2.30 Up 22.2
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1SmaashEnt 3.33 —5.53 Off 62.4
2Ferrogloben 2.21 —2.51 Off 53.2
3Zafgen 5.04 —4.06 Off 44.6
4GreenprCapn 2.77 —1.44 Off 34.2
5SharingEcors 1.39 .71 Off 33.8
6TenaxTherrs 2.16 —1.09 Off 33.5
7UxinLtdn 3.29 —1.22 Off 27.1
8AltraIndlMot 31.55 —11.45 Off 26.6
9ShiftPixyn 2.77 .97 Off 25.9
10TherpixBion 5.59 —1.87 Off 25.1
11RevenHoun 2.97 .91 Off 23.5
12CellectBiotcn 3.34 .91 Off 21.3
13TizianaLfScn 7.85 —1.95 Off 19.9
14iPicEntern 3.12 .75 Off 19.4
15Melintars 2.12 .48 Off 18.5
16PPShtQQQrs 13.53 —2.92 Off 17.8
17MicrobotMdrs 1.75 .37 Off 17.5
18MarinPetTr 2.33 .47 Off 16.7
19ENDRALfScn 3.31 .66 Off 16.6
20PapaJohns 47.99 —9.30 Off 16.2
21SproutsFarm 23.02 —4.40 Off 16.0
22AquestThern 8.59 —1.61 Off 15.8
23Equilliumn 16.40 —3.04 Off 15.6
24EmpireRstsrs 12.57 —2.31 Off 15.5
25AeroViron 76.60 —13.77 Off 15.2
—————————