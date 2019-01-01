https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-13500958.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|EKodak wt
|2.79
|.01
|1.15 + 1.15+22900.0
|2
|EKodak wtA
|3.15
|.01
|.91 +
|.90 +8960.0
|3
|BiPEngy
|51.89
|5.76 42.82 +36.52 + 580.2
|4
|Intelsat SA
|37.70
|2.44 21.39 +18.00 + 531.0
|5
|Twilio Inc n
|100.47 23.25 89.30 +65.70 + 278.4
|6
|BiPNickel
|44.85 14.94 42.71 +27.32 + 177.5
|7
|DoverDGmg
|3.49
|.96
|2.77 + 1.75 + 171.6
|8
|BlueLinx rs
|8
|46.42
|9.75 24.71 +14.95 + 153.2
|9
|WldWrestEnt
|97.69 30.61 74.72 +44.14 + 144.3
|10
|Alteryx n
|67.40 24.46 59.47 +34.20 + 135.3
|11
|ParTech
|75
|26.40
|8.24 21.75 +12.40 + 132.6
|12
|DirxNGBear rs
|79.35 14.90 53.14 +29.67 + 126.4
|13
|Glaukos n
|70.91 25.25 56.17 +30.52 + 119.0
|14
|BiP Alum
|45.67 16.89 42.90 +22.96 + 115.1
|15
|Cemig
|4.99
|1.55
|3.93 + 2.08 + 112.3
|16
|VaalcoEgy
|3.38
|.70
|1.47 +
|.77 + 110.9
|17
|Evertec
|26
|29.71 13.45 28.70 +15.05 + 110.3
|18
|BiP Plat
|39.90 18.30 39.31 +20.48 + 108.7
|19
|BelmondLtd
|25.38 10.30 25.03 +12.78 + 104.3
|20
|RubiconProj
|4.89
|1.48
|3.73 + 1.86 +
|99.5
|21
|Zymeworks n
|29.00
|7.69 14.68 + 7.09 +
|93.3
|22
|SendGrid n
|48.41 20.42 43.17 +19.20 +
|80.1
|23
|Medifast
|55 260.98 61.96 125.02 +55.21 +
|79.1
|24
|Fabrinet
|21
|54.70 24.02 51.31 +22.61 +
|78.8
|25
|OFG Bncp
|12
|18.65
|8.50 16.46 + 7.06 +
|75.1
|26
|BiP GlCarb
|18.41
|9.25 17.90 + 7.68 +
|75.1
|27
|Chegg
|32.82 15.47 28.42 +12.10 +
|74.1
|28
|TableauSftA
|131.82 69.75 120.00 +50.80 +
|73.4
|29
|Cemig pf
|3.58
|1.56
|3.56 + 1.50 +
|72.8
|30
|Zendesk
|72.76 33.44 58.37 +24.53 +
|72.5
|31
|iPt ShTmFut n
|58.10 25.94 46.99 +19.73 +
|72.4
|32
|Haemonetics
|117.56 60.51 100.05 +41.97 +
|72.3
|33
|NatrlGrocers
|17
|24.50
|6.18 15.33 + 6.40 +
|71.7
|34
|Carvana A n
|72.59 16.02 32.71 +13.59 +
|71.1
|35
|RingCentral
|98.15 46.35 82.44 +34.04 +
|70.3
|36
|HCI Group
|59.32 29.88 50.81 +20.91 +
|69.9
|37
|KirklLakGld n
|26.47 13.09 26.09 +10.73 +
|69.9
|38
|InspireMed n
|57.87 22.50 42.25 +17.27 +
|69.1
|39
|FstBncpPR
|29
|9.68
|5.02
|8.60 + 3.50 +
|68.6
|40
|IntegerHldg
|90.03 42.50 76.26 +30.96 +
|68.3
|41
|Brc iPVxSh rs
|56.50 25.59 46.88 +18.96 +
|67.9
|42
|PandoraMda
|10.07
|4.09
|8.09 + 3.27 +
|67.8
|43
|Workiva
|31
|40.84 20.50 35.89 +14.49 +
|67.7
|44
|PrSVixST rs
|46.84 21.24 38.61 +15.46 +
|66.8
|45
|KeurigDrPep
|6
|28.81 15.04 25.64 +10.21 +
|66.2
|46
|Ameresco
|22
|16.59
|7.65 14.10 + 5.50 +
|64.0
|47
|Calix
|10.75
|5.55
|9.75 + 3.80 +
|63.9
|48
|Renren rs
|3.19
|.73
|1.54 +
|.60 +
|63.0
|49
|Insperity s
|31 121.15 55.40 93.36 +36.01 +
|62.8
|50
|SeaWorldEnt
|45
|32.47 13.45 22.09 + 8.52 +
|62.8
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|SanchezEngy
|6.19
|.22
|.27 — 5.04 —
|94.9
|2
|RoadrunTrans
|1
|8.31
|.41
|.50 — 7.21 —
|93.6
|3
|B&W Enterp n
|7.66
|.33
|.39 — 5.29 —
|93.1
|4
|Pier 1
|4.30
|.28
|.31 — 3.83 —
|92.6
|5
|CloudPeak
|5.70
|.34
|.37 — 4.08 —
|91.8
|6
|AmiraNatFds
|4.44
|.30
|.42 — 3.75 —
|89.9
|7
|HorizGlbl n
|14.49
|1.34
|1.43 —12.59 —
|89.8
|8
|ProShtVix s
|139.47
|9.53 14.37—113.84 —
|88.8
|9
|Ferrellgas
|4.69
|.53
|.54 — 3.75 —
|87.5
|10
|SouthcrossEn
|2.20
|.21
|.22 — 1.47 —
|86.9
|11
|WeathfordIntl
|4.41
|.22
|.56 — 3.61 —
|86.6
|12
|LinkMotion
|4.54
|1.58
|.55 — 3.47 —
|86.3
|13
|Diebold
|3
|19.05
|2.41
|2.49 —13.86 —
|84.8
|14
|AAC Hldgs
|12.96
|1.39
|1.40 — 7.60 —
|84.4
|15
|BasicEngSv n
|26.75
|3.63
|3.84 —19.63 —
|83.6
|16
|KeyEngySvc
|18.40
|1.59
|2.07 — 9.72 —
|82.4
|17
|ChinRapFin n
|6.50
|.100
|1.02 — 4.70 —
|82.2
|18
|BristowGrp
|18.91
|1.94
|2.43 —11.04 —
|82.0
|19
|NaviosMH pfH
|17.00 2.90
|2.97 —13.34 —
|81.8
|20
|MaxarTech n
|64.50
|9.55 11.96 —52.36 —
|81.4
|21
|NetshoesCay n
|9.94
|.95
|1.49 — 6.41 —
|81.1
|22
|VenatorMatl n
|24.31
|3.59
|4.19 —17.93 —
|81.1
|23
|NaviosM pfG
|17.33
|2.83
|3.09 —13.11 —
|80.9
|24
|Adient n
|84.59 14.91 15.06 —63.64 —
|80.9
|25
|UBS VelHedg
|82.84 11.86 15.28 —62.03 —
|80.2
|26
|DxDNGBull rs
|31.99
|4.08
|5.13 —20.26 —
|79.8
|27
|HovnanianE
|3.41
|.64
|.68 — 2.67 —
|79.6
|28
|Lannett
|2
|25.40
|3.33
|4.96 —18.24 —
|78.6
|29
|EmergeEnSv
|10.45
|1.38
|1.54 — 5.65 —
|78.6
|30
|HalconRescs n
|9.07
|1.43
|1.70 — 5.87 —
|77.5
|31
|AmMidstream
|15.25
|2.75
|3.03 —10.32 —
|77.3
|32
|NaviosMari
|1.48
|.20
|.27 —
|.93 —
|77.2
|33
|RevGrp n
|10
|33.15
|6.42
|7.51 —25.02 —
|76.9
|34
|Flotek Inds
|6.77
|.95
|1.09 — 3.57 —
|76.6
|35
|Jupai n
|3
|26.66
|3.73
|4.39 —14.10 —
|76.3
|36
|YirendaiLtd n
|3
|47.93
|9.61 10.75 —33.22 —
|75.6
|37
|NL Inds
|3
|14.80
|2.95
|3.51 —10.74 —
|75.4
|38
|AmpcoPitt
|15.65
|2.79
|3.10 — 9.30 —
|75.0
|39
|BlueApron n
|4.20
|.65
|1.02 — 3.01 —
|74.7
|40
|Invacare
|20.00
|3.05
|4.30 —12.55 —
|74.5
|41
|FangHoldg
|1
|5.69
|1.20
|1.43 — 4.15 —
|74.4
|42
|CampWrlHl n
|47.09 11.01 11.47 —33.26 —
|74.4
|43
|DxSPOGBul s
|47.55
|5.90
|7.80 —22.55 —
|74.3
|44
|DrxHmbldBull
|110.62 20.41 23.96 —68.34 —
|74.0
|45
|ION Geophy rs
|32.45 4.53
|5.18 —14.57 —
|73.8
|46
|ForumEngy
|8
|17.95
|3.51
|4.13 —11.42 —
|73.4
|47
|BelltrxEx g rs
|1
|1.78
|.45
|.47 — 1.25 —
|72.8
|48
|DelphiTech n
|5
|60.39 13.18 14.32 —38.15 —
|72.7
|49
|FourSeasnEd n
|3 10.15
|2.40
|2.46 — 6.54 —
|72.7
|50
|SunlOnlEd n
|14.08
|2.25
|3.04 — 8.06 —
|72.6
|—————————
View Comments