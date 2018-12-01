NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2017.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 PlanetGreen 11.51 .13 4.25 + 4.07 +2314.8
2 Pedevco rs 4.44 .26 1.47 + 1.15 + 359.4
3 IntelligSys 14.98 4.06 13.84 + 9.28 + 203.5
4 BovieMed 7.62 2.28 7.07 + 4.47 + 171.9
5 LiqTech Intl 1.91 .30 1.51 + .94 + 165.8
6 CorMedix 2.40 .17 1.32 + .82 + 162.9
7 USAntimony 1.05 .23 .71 + .39 + 122.8
8 Trilogy Metl 2.34 1.05 2.22 + 1.13 + 103.7
9 AgeX Thera n 5.75 1.13 5.40 + 2.69 + 99.3
10 BlonderTLab 2.20 .50 1.17 + .56 + 93.1
11 NevsunRes g 4.54 2.00 4.48 + 2.04 + 83.6
12 EngyFuels grs 4.09 1.49 3.28 + 1.49 + 83.2
13 Cel-Sci rs 4.44 .82 3.28 + 1.39 + 73.5
14 ChinaPhrmH 1.45 .17 .31 + .13 + 73.3
15 RafaelHldg n 10.31 3.05 8.30 + 3.40 + 69.4
16 InspireMD wt .18 .02 .05 + .02 + 63.3
17 TransEnterix 6.98 1.27 3.11 + 1.18 + 61.1
18 Reeds 3.95 1.40 2.45 + .90 + 58.1
19 US Geoth rs 5.50 3.30 5.45 + 2.00 + 58.0
20 Pfenex 8.42 2.57 4.14 + 1.48 + 55.6
21 BG Staffing 25 29.59 15.30 24.78 + 8.84 + 55.5
22 IEC Elec 6.80 3.42 6.28 + 2.16 + 52.4
23 AvalonHold 20.20 1.93 3.00 + 1.00 + 50.0
24 InfuSystem 3.60 2.20 3.43 + 1.13 + 49.1
25 TelInstElec 5.70 2.05 3.87 + 1.27 + 48.8
26 BioPharmX .38 .11 .16 + .05 + 46.4
27 StoneEngy wt 7.50 4.41 7.21 + 2.21 + 44.2
28 EMX Royal g 1.47 .81 1.19 + .36 + 43.2
29 FriedmanInds 11.47 5.24 8.08 + 2.40 + 42.3
30 NewConceptEn 44 12.75 1.23 2.20 + .64 + 41.1
31 Inuvo 1.55 .36 1.13 + .32 + 39.5
32 Daxor 21.66 3.40 6.34 + 1.77 + 38.6
33 NtlHlthcare 31 84.90 57.00 83.45 +22.51 + 36.9
34 ChinXnFsh rs 7.10 6.04 6.55 + 1.66 + 33.9
35 Majesco n 79 9.27 4.93 7.15 + 1.78 + 33.1
36 GoodrPetrol n 15.75 9.92 14.42 + 3.51 + 32.2
37 CRH Medical 4.50 2.40 3.49 + .84 + 31.7
38 TanzRoyEx g .68 .27 .36 + .08 + 29.9
39 Zedge Inc n 4.34 1.64 3.55 + .80 + 29.1
40 Tengasco 2.47 .59 1.02 + .22 + 27.5
41 EvolutionPet 15 12.83 6.70 8.71 + 1.86 + 27.2
42 CheniereEnLP 40.56 27.79 37.68 + 8.04 + 27.1
43 OwensRltyM 14 20.40 13.71 20.07 + 4.06 + 25.4
44 GlobalScape 24 4.73 3.20 4.40 + .85 + 23.9
45 NthnOil&Gas 32 4.49 1.47 2.54 + .49 + 23.9
46 InspireMD rs .32 .12 .16 + .03 + 21.1
47 CorindusVas n 1.65 .70 1.22 + .21 + 20.8
48 RadiantLogis 32 6.15 3.46 5.44 + .84 + 18.3
49 CynergisTek n 5.45 3.23 4.75 + .70 + 17.3
50 HMG Court 16.34 12.09 14.61 + 2.12 + 17.0
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 RxVlmxInvF 37.71 2.37 2.78 —31.70 — 91.9
2 OrchidsPapPd 3 15.74 .60 1.69 —11.11 — 86.8
3 AmpioPharm 4.09 .35 .64 — 3.43 — 84.4
4 GastarExp pfB 21.88 2.34 3.00 —15.88 — 84.1
5 YumaEngy rs 1.83 .16 .19 — .98 — 84.1
6 GastarExp pfA 19.10 2.35 3.01 —14.92 — 83.2
7 Alio Gold rs 3.93 .63 .72 — 2.95 — 80.5
8 NewGold g 3.56 .70 .76 — 2.53 — 76.9
9 SanchezMid rs 13.25 2.52 2.95 — 8.15 — 73.4
10 AmpliphiBio rs 2.05 .21 .27 — .74 — 73.3
11 TasekoM 2.38 .59 .64 — 1.69 — 72.6
12 TakungArt n 18 3.24 .55 .71 — 1.80 — 71.7
13 FTE Netwk n 26.25 3.25 4.82 —11.68 — 70.8
14 Globalstar 1.35 .30 .39 — .92 — 70.4
15 NobilisHlth n 1.70 .36 .40 — .95 — 70.4
16 NovaBayPh rs 4.20 .97 1.26 — 2.59 — 67.3
17 RegHlthPr pfA 10.05 1.25 2.71 — 5.29 — 66.1
18 CoreMolding 22.36 6.37 7.80 —13.90 — 64.1
19 OncoCyte n 4.80 1.10 1.70 — 2.95 — 63.4
20 ImpacMtg 11.38 3.80 3.85 — 6.31 — 62.1
21 LilisEngy n 6.30 2.00 2.06 — 3.05 — 59.7
22 ComstockM rs .49 .12 .16 — .23 — 59.0
23 AvinoSlv&G g 1.61 .53 .56 — .78 — 58.4
24 NanoViricid 1.08 .25 .37 — .51 — 58.3
25 NoDynMin g 1.86 .43 .76 — 1.01 — 57.1
26 MilestoneSci 1.25 .52 .53 — .65 — 55.2
27 Glowpoint .46 .12 .16 — .20 — 55.0
28 Goldfield Cp 6 5.35 2.32 2.32 — 2.58 — 52.7
29 Myomo Inc n 5.63 1.60 1.79 — 1.96 — 52.3
30 GrtPanSilv g 1.45 .54 .62 — .67 — 52.0
31 WstnCop&G gs 1.07 .48 .49 — .52 — 51.5
32 AlexcoRes g 1.79 .68 .78 — .81 — 50.9
33 GenMoly .46 .16 .16 — .17 — 50.2
34 RingEnergy 17.35 6.75 6.99 — 6.91 — 49.7
35 SolitarioExp .71 .28 .30 — .30 — 49.6
36 Ballantyne 5.95 2.35 2.35 — 2.30 — 49.5
37 PlatGrpMet rs 1 .58 .08 .15 — .15 — 49.3
38 EnSync .56 .17 .20 — .19 — 48.9
39 NuverEnvSol n 26.50 8.51 9.35 — 8.83 — 48.6
40 Trio-Tech 12 6.95 3.53 3.61 — 3.40 — 48.5
41 Vicon .53 .17 .21 — .19 — 48.5
42 DGSE Cos 1.27 .38 .48 — .45 — 48.3
43 Hemispherx rs .65 .15 .18 — .17 — 48.0
44 RexahnPhm rs 2.70 1.03 1.08 — .94 — 46.5
45 GoldenMin .48 .19 .23 — .20 — 46.5
46 DocumntSec rs 2.40 .83 .97 — .83 — 46.1
47 NavideaBioph .42 .13 .19 — .17 — 46.0
48 NTN Buzztm rs 8.40 2.22 2.28 — 1.93 — 45.8
49 AsteriasBioth 2.65 .76 1.22 — 1.03 — 45.8
50 MAG Silver g 12.78 6.12 6.76 — 5.60 — 45.3
—————————