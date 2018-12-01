https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-13436047.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2017.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|PlanetGreen
|11.51
|.13
|4.25 + 4.07 +2314.8
|2
|Pedevco rs
|4.44
|.26
|1.47 + 1.15 + 359.4
|3
|IntelligSys
|14.98
|4.06 13.84 + 9.28 + 203.5
|4
|BovieMed
|7.62
|2.28
|7.07 + 4.47 + 171.9
|5
|LiqTech Intl
|1.91
|.30
|1.51 +
|.94 + 165.8
|6
|CorMedix
|2.40
|.17
|1.32 +
|.82 + 162.9
|7
|USAntimony
|1.05
|.23
|.71 +
|.39 + 122.8
|8
|Trilogy Metl
|2.34
|1.05
|2.22 + 1.13 + 103.7
|9
|AgeX Thera n
|5.75
|1.13
|5.40 + 2.69 +
|99.3
|10
|BlonderTLab
|2.20
|.50
|1.17 +
|.56 +
|93.1
|11
|NevsunRes g
|4.54
|2.00
|4.48 + 2.04 +
|83.6
|12
|EngyFuels grs
|4.09
|1.49
|3.28 + 1.49 +
|83.2
|13
|Cel-Sci rs
|4.44
|.82
|3.28 + 1.39 +
|73.5
|14
|ChinaPhrmH
|1.45
|.17
|.31 +
|.13 +
|73.3
|15
|RafaelHldg n
|10.31
|3.05
|8.30 + 3.40 +
|69.4
|16
|InspireMD wt
|.18
|.02
|.05 +
|.02 +
|63.3
|17
|TransEnterix
|6.98
|1.27
|3.11 + 1.18 +
|61.1
|18
|Reeds
|3.95
|1.40
|2.45 +
|.90 +
|58.1
|19
|US Geoth rs
|5.50
|3.30
|5.45 + 2.00 +
|58.0
|20
|Pfenex
|8.42
|2.57
|4.14 + 1.48 +
|55.6
|21
|BG Staffing
|25
|29.59 15.30 24.78 + 8.84 +
|55.5
|22
|IEC Elec
|6.80
|3.42
|6.28 + 2.16 +
|52.4
|23
|AvalonHold
|20.20
|1.93
|3.00 + 1.00 +
|50.0
|24
|InfuSystem
|3.60
|2.20
|3.43 + 1.13 +
|49.1
|25
|TelInstElec
|5.70
|2.05
|3.87 + 1.27 +
|48.8
|26
|BioPharmX
|.38
|.11
|.16 +
|.05 +
|46.4
|27
|StoneEngy wt
|7.50
|4.41
|7.21 + 2.21 +
|44.2
|28
|EMX Royal g
|1.47
|.81
|1.19 +
|.36 +
|43.2
|29
|FriedmanInds
|11.47
|5.24
|8.08 + 2.40 +
|42.3
|30
|NewConceptEn
|44 12.75 1.23
|2.20 +
|.64 +
|41.1
|31
|Inuvo
|1.55
|.36
|1.13 +
|.32 +
|39.5
|32
|Daxor
|21.66
|3.40
|6.34 + 1.77 +
|38.6
|33
|NtlHlthcare
|31
|84.90 57.00 83.45 +22.51 +
|36.9
|34
|ChinXnFsh rs
|7.10
|6.04
|6.55 + 1.66 +
|33.9
|35
|Majesco n
|79
|9.27
|4.93
|7.15 + 1.78 +
|33.1
|36
|GoodrPetrol n
|15.75
|9.92 14.42 + 3.51 +
|32.2
|37
|CRH Medical
|4.50
|2.40
|3.49 +
|.84 +
|31.7
|38
|TanzRoyEx g
|.68
|.27
|.36 +
|.08 +
|29.9
|39
|Zedge Inc n
|4.34
|1.64
|3.55 +
|.80 +
|29.1
|40
|Tengasco
|2.47
|.59
|1.02 +
|.22 +
|27.5
|41
|EvolutionPet
|15
|12.83
|6.70
|8.71 + 1.86 +
|27.2
|42
|CheniereEnLP
|40.56 27.79 37.68 + 8.04 +
|27.1
|43
|OwensRltyM
|14
|20.40 13.71 20.07 + 4.06 +
|25.4
|44
|GlobalScape
|24
|4.73
|3.20
|4.40 +
|.85 +
|23.9
|45
|NthnOil&Gas
|32
|4.49
|1.47
|2.54 +
|.49 +
|23.9
|46
|InspireMD rs
|.32
|.12
|.16 +
|.03 +
|21.1
|47
|CorindusVas n
|1.65
|.70
|1.22 +
|.21 +
|20.8
|48
|RadiantLogis
|32
|6.15
|3.46
|5.44 +
|.84 +
|18.3
|49
|CynergisTek n
|5.45
|3.23
|4.75 +
|.70 +
|17.3
|50
|HMG Court
|16.34 12.09 14.61 + 2.12 +
|17.0
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|RxVlmxInvF
|37.71
|2.37
|2.78 —31.70 —
|91.9
|2
|OrchidsPapPd
|3 15.74
|.60
|1.69 —11.11 —
|86.8
|3
|AmpioPharm
|4.09
|.35
|.64 — 3.43 —
|84.4
|4
|GastarExp pfB
|21.88 2.34
|3.00 —15.88 —
|84.1
|5
|YumaEngy rs
|1.83
|.16
|.19 —
|.98 —
|84.1
|6
|GastarExp pfA
|19.10 2.35
|3.01 —14.92 —
|83.2
|7
|Alio Gold rs
|3.93
|.63
|.72 — 2.95 —
|80.5
|8
|NewGold g
|3.56
|.70
|.76 — 2.53 —
|76.9
|9
|SanchezMid rs
|13.25
|2.52
|2.95 — 8.15 —
|73.4
|10
|AmpliphiBio rs
|2.05
|.21
|.27 —
|.74 —
|73.3
|11
|TasekoM
|2.38
|.59
|.64 — 1.69 —
|72.6
|12
|TakungArt n
|18
|3.24
|.55
|.71 — 1.80 —
|71.7
|13
|FTE Netwk n
|26.25
|3.25
|4.82 —11.68 —
|70.8
|14
|Globalstar
|1.35
|.30
|.39 —
|.92 —
|70.4
|15
|NobilisHlth n
|1.70
|.36
|.40 —
|.95 —
|70.4
|16
|NovaBayPh rs
|4.20
|.97
|1.26 — 2.59 —
|67.3
|17
|RegHlthPr pfA
|10.05 1.25
|2.71 — 5.29 —
|66.1
|18
|CoreMolding
|22.36
|6.37
|7.80 —13.90 —
|64.1
|19
|OncoCyte n
|4.80
|1.10
|1.70 — 2.95 —
|63.4
|20
|ImpacMtg
|11.38
|3.80
|3.85 — 6.31 —
|62.1
|21
|LilisEngy n
|6.30
|2.00
|2.06 — 3.05 —
|59.7
|22
|ComstockM rs
|.49
|.12
|.16 —
|.23 —
|59.0
|23
|AvinoSlv&G g
|1.61
|.53
|.56 —
|.78 —
|58.4
|24
|NanoViricid
|1.08
|.25
|.37 —
|.51 —
|58.3
|25
|NoDynMin g
|1.86
|.43
|.76 — 1.01 —
|57.1
|26
|MilestoneSci
|1.25
|.52
|.53 —
|.65 —
|55.2
|27
|Glowpoint
|.46
|.12
|.16 —
|.20 —
|55.0
|28
|Goldfield Cp
|6
|5.35
|2.32
|2.32 — 2.58 —
|52.7
|29
|Myomo Inc n
|5.63
|1.60
|1.79 — 1.96 —
|52.3
|30
|GrtPanSilv g
|1.45
|.54
|.62 —
|.67 —
|52.0
|31
|WstnCop&G gs
|1.07
|.48
|.49 —
|.52 —
|51.5
|32
|AlexcoRes g
|1.79
|.68
|.78 —
|.81 —
|50.9
|33
|GenMoly
|.46
|.16
|.16 —
|.17 —
|50.2
|34
|RingEnergy
|17.35
|6.75
|6.99 — 6.91 —
|49.7
|35
|SolitarioExp
|.71
|.28
|.30 —
|.30 —
|49.6
|36
|Ballantyne
|5.95
|2.35
|2.35 — 2.30 —
|49.5
|37
|PlatGrpMet rs
|1
|.58
|.08
|.15 —
|.15 —
|49.3
|38
|EnSync
|.56
|.17
|.20 —
|.19 —
|48.9
|39
|NuverEnvSol n
|26.50 8.51
|9.35 — 8.83 —
|48.6
|40
|Trio-Tech
|12
|6.95
|3.53
|3.61 — 3.40 —
|48.5
|41
|Vicon
|.53
|.17
|.21 —
|.19 —
|48.5
|42
|DGSE Cos
|1.27
|.38
|.48 —
|.45 —
|48.3
|43
|Hemispherx rs
|.65
|.15
|.18 —
|.17 —
|48.0
|44
|RexahnPhm rs
|2.70
|1.03
|1.08 —
|.94 —
|46.5
|45
|GoldenMin
|.48
|.19
|.23 —
|.20 —
|46.5
|46
|DocumntSec rs
|2.40
|.83
|.97 —
|.83 —
|46.1
|47
|NavideaBioph
|.42
|.13
|.19 —
|.17 —
|46.0
|48
|NTN Buzztm rs
|8.40
|2.22
|2.28 — 1.93 —
|45.8
|49
|AsteriasBioth
|2.65
|.76
|1.22 — 1.03 —
|45.8
|50
|MAG Silver g
|12.78
|6.12
|6.76 — 5.60 —
|45.3
|—————————
View Comments