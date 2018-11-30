NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2017.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 TandmDiab rs 52.55 2.14 36.82 +34.46 +1460.2
2 NII Hldgs n 8.51 .38 5.41 + 4.99 +1175.9
3 NF EngySav 11.88 .86 10.38 + 9.41 + 970.1
4 TurtleBeac rs 34.50 1.64 16.19 +14.38 + 793.5
5 ProQR Thera 24.00 2.80 19.06 +15.84 + 491.0
6 Endocyte 23.89 2.81 23.63 +19.35 + 452.1
7 CentricBrn rs 6.89 .83 5.21 + 4.26 + 448.4
8 OasmiaPhm n 5.70 .85 4.03 + 3.15 + 358.0
9 Tilray n 300.00 20.10 102.45 +80.06 + 357.6
10 AmarinCorp 23.34 2.35 18.00 +13.99 + 348.9
11 CareDx h 30.15 4.92 29.27 +21.93 + 298.8
12 ArrowhPhrm 22.39 3.57 14.52 +10.84 + 294.6
13 AffimedNV 7.35 1.25 4.48 + 3.18 + 244.6
14 ChampOn hrs 17.90 3.05 12.67 + 8.79 + 226.5
15 RF Indus 15 12.75 2.46 8.73 + 6.03 + 223.3
16 Vericel 17.90 5.33 17.58 +12.13 + 222.6
17 Attunity 23.85 6.51 22.35 +15.37 + 220.2
18 CytoriTher wt .05 .01 .04 + .02 + 218.2
19 Catasys Inc n 14.29 3.65 11.71 + 7.96 + 212.3
20 TradeDsk A n 161.50 40.70 142.45 +96.72 + 211.5
21 XenonPharm 15.92 2.70 8.43 + 5.61 + 198.4
22 PacBiosciCA 7.84 2.02 7.82 + 5.18 + 196.2
23 SharpSpring 14.87 4.10 12.56 + 8.16 + 185.2
24 Lifevantage rs 14.38 3.20 13.42 + 8.66 + 181.9
25 MongoDB A n 85.78 25.16 82.90 +53.22 + 179.3
26 ImprimisPhm 5.79 1.45 4.73 + 3.03 + 178.2
27 VikingThera n 24.00 3.69 11.29 + 7.23 + 178.1
28 AmSuprcond rs 10.00 3.62 10.00 + 6.37 + 175.5
29 ShotSpotter n 66.14 14.00 38.09 +24.04 + 171.1
30 TabulaRasa n 91.16 28.10 75.48 +47.43 + 169.1
31 Etsy n 79 55.71 16.72 54.04 +33.59 + 164.3
32 Codexis 21.94 7.95 21.92 +13.57 + 162.5
33 Amedisys 58 138.50 49.80 136.25 +83.54 + 158.5
34 NuvectraCp 25.17 7.73 19.97 +12.21 + 157.3
35 CambiumLrn 41 14.53 5.57 14.48 + 8.80 + 154.9
36 StrataSkin rs 3.88 1.09 3.11 + 1.88 + 152.8
37 FateTherap 16.94 5.90 15.36 + 9.25 + 151.4
38 Fossil Grp 32.17 7.16 19.33 +11.56 + 148.8
39 Okta Inc n 75.49 25.13 63.65 +38.04 + 148.5
40 Sunrun n 13 16.45 5.08 14.65 + 8.75 + 148.3
41 CAS MedSys 2.70 .73 1.91 + 1.14 + 148.1
42 KalvistaPh rs 24.29 7.73 24.06 +14.31 + 146.8
43 StaarSurg 54.00 13.60 38.01 +22.51 + 145.2
44 KrystalBio n 25.38 8.61 25.38 +14.86 + 141.3
45 ATA Inc 3.37 .40 1.09 + .64 + 140.1
46 BioTelemetry 72.94 28.90 70.94 +41.04 + 137.3
47 Chaisma n 4.87 1.20 4.02 + 2.32 + 136.5
48 AkersBios rs 7.84 1.01 2.52 + 1.45 + 135.1
49 SareptaThera 176.50 50.68 129.47 +73.83 + 132.7
50 ContraFect 2.93 1.00 2.35 + 1.34 + 132.7
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 HeliosMath rs 2662.50 .01 .02—1577.48 — 100.0
2 ReShapeLfe rs 3756.90 .80 .87—3107.14 — 100.0
3 Neovasc grs 72.50 .75 .88 —59.12 — 98.5
4 Inpixon Cp rs 657.60 3.00 4.35—247.65 — 98.3
5 AytuBioSc rs 85.20 .79 1.01 —43.59 — 97.7
6 ChinaIntNat n 47.98 1.42 1.63 —40.32 — 96.1
7 Avinger nrs 9.76 .27 .31 — 6.97 — 95.7
8 Biocept rs 24.60 1.05 1.06 —19.76 — 94.9
9 VitalTherap 9.75 .23 .32 — 5.63 — 94.7
10 Phio Phrm rs 6.76 .29 .33 — 5.23 — 94.1
11 MagneGas rs 5.55 .13 .30 — 4.50 — 93.8
12 RiotBlock 28.70 1.65 1.86 —26.54 — 93.5
13 EdgeThera h 17.77 .51 .68 — 8.70 — 92.8
14 SiNtx Tech 4.12 .18 .25 — 3.02 — 92.4
15 AmeriHldg n 13.50 .24 .24 — 2.86 — 92.3
16 DropCar hrs 6.28 .30 .32 — 3.76 — 92.2
17 OhrPharma h 2.18 .14 .15 — 1.71 — 91.9
18 IFresh n 18.00 .97 1.06 —11.93 — 91.8
19 SAExplorat rs 73.80 3.70 3.77 —40.23 — 91.4
20 AscentCapGp 12.23 .76 .99 —10.50 — 91.4
21 LM FdgAm rs 25.70 1.26 1.43 —14.37 — 90.9
22 Adomani n 5.14 .35 .41 — 3.99 — 90.8
23 OneHorizn rs 3.03 .12 .14 — 1.26 — 90.1
24 Eco-StimEn h 1.45 .11 .13 — 1.13 — 89.8
25 InVivoThera rs 24.75 1.66 1.99 —17.26 — 89.7
26 CelldexThera 3.08 .28 .30 — 2.54 — 89.5
27 CescaThera h 3.92 .22 .33 — 2.68 — 89.2
28 CytoriTher rs 5.40 .29 .33 — 2.69 — 89.1
29 Aradigm h 7.20 .68 .74 — 5.97 — 89.0
30 AchveLfeSc rs 32.00 1.51 1.52 —11.91 — 88.7
31 IconixBrand 2.06 .13 .15 — 1.14 — 88.6
32 GTx Inc rs 25.60 1.32 1.45 —11.26 — 88.6
33 MicrobotMd rs 17.25 1.70 1.75 —13.55 — 88.6
34 SummitTher n 15.90 1.21 1.30 — 9.78 — 88.3
35 FlexPharma n 8.98 .38 .43 — 3.06 — 87.7
36 GreenprCap n 22.70 2.20 2.77 —19.24 — 87.4
37 ValeritasH hn 4.58 .35 .36 — 2.49 — 87.3
38 RegulusT hrs 17.28 1.04 1.61 —10.87 — 87.1
39 Altimmune rs 66.00 7.35 7.80 —51.90 — 86.9
40 Melinta rs 17.25 2.05 2.12 —13.68 — 86.6
41 RemarkHldg 15.10 1.21 1.32 — 8.41 — 86.4
42 Moxian Inc n 3.95 .42 .52 — 3.33 — 86.4
43 Ferroglobe n 3 17.40 1.77 2.21 —13.99 — 86.4
44 UltraPetro n 9.54 .82 1.27 — 7.79 — 86.0
45 NovumeSol n 4.75 .60 .65 — 3.87 — 85.6
46 Bridgeline rs 3.75 .30 .35 — 2.08 — 85.6
47 Advaxis 3.30 .39 .41 — 2.43 — 85.6
48 GemphireTh n 11.43 .83 1.17 — 6.78 — 85.3
49 SonomaPhar 5.92 .76 .81 — 4.64 — 85.2
50 Achaogen 15.00 1.56 1.61 — 9.13 — 85.0
