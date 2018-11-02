U.S. Cellular: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $36 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $994 million.

U.S. Cellular shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31 percent in the last 12 months.

