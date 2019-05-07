Two Harbors Investments: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $25.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $245.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $82 million.

Two Harbors Investments shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.49, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWO