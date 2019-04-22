TrustCo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.

The Glenville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $52.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

TrustCo shares have increased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.83, a fall of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

