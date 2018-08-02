Trupanion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $377,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period.

Trupanion shares have increased 37 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40, an increase of 68 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP