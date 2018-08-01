TriplePoint Venture Growth: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.

TriplePoint Venture Growth shares have climbed almost 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.67, a climb of 5.5 percent in the last 12 months.

