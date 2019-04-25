Tri Pointe: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $71,000.
On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The home builder posted revenue of $494.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $493.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.7 million.
Tri Pointe shares have climbed 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH