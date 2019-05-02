The Rubicon Project: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.

The Rubicon Project shares have increased 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUBI