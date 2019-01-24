The Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, said it had earnings of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 11 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.7 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $274.6 million.

The Bancorp shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.93, a fall of 19 percent in the last 12 months.

