Tetraphase: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $6.17.

