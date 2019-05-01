Tetra: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $55.9 million.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $722.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $585.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $553.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tetra expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $625 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tetra expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

Tetra shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $63.35, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK