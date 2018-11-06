Tahoe Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Tahoe Resources Inc. (TAHO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $190 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $111.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.49. A year ago, they were trading at $4.83.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAHO