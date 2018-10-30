T-Mobile: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $795 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $10.84 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 billion.

T-Mobile shares have increased roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $64.68, an increase of nearly 3 percent in the last 12 months.

