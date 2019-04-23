Synovus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) _ Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $120.2 million.

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $584.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $476.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.5 million.

Synovus shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28 percent in the last 12 months.

