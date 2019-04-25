Summit Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) _ Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

The bank, based in Moorefield, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Summit Financial shares have risen 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 4.5 percent in the last 12 months.

