Sturm Ruger: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) _ Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $114 million in the period.

Sturm Ruger shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 6% in the last 12 months.

