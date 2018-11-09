Starwood Property Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $84.5 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $285.7 million in the period.

Starwood Property Trust shares have climbed almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

