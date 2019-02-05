Skyline: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $354.7 million in the period.

Skyline shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.87, a decrease of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

