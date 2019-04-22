Simmons First National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) _ Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $47.7 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $170.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171 million.

Simmons First National shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.85, a drop of 14 percent in the last 12 months.

