Shoe Carnival: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $234.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $2.60 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

Shoe Carnival shares have decreased 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.45, a climb of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCVL