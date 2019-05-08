Shockwave Medical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $33 million to $36 million.

