Seneca Foods: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARION, N.Y. (AP) _ Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Marion, New York-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 58 cents per share.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $320.7 million in the period.

Seneca Foods shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $34.25, a rise of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENEA