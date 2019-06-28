Secondhand fashion site RealReal set to go public

NEW YORK (AP) — RealReal, the secondhand-fashion online retailer, is set to go public Friday, testing investors' appetite for the sustainability for an online marketplace for pre-owned discounted Gucci handbags and other luxury goods.

The San Francisco company, founded in 2011 by CEO Julie Wainwright, will mark its debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker "REAL." On Thursday, the offering of 15 million shares was priced at $20 each. That would raise $300 million before expenses.

The RealReal Inc. says it's the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. Total revenue was $207.4 million last year, up 55% compared with 2017.

The move comes as online marketplaces that sell used clothing and other items are flourishing as a new generation of younger shoppers don't want to pay full price.