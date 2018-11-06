SeaSpine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (SPNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period.

SeaSpine expects full-year revenue in the range of $141 million to $142 million.

SeaSpine shares have increased 72 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.45, a rise of 66 percent in the last 12 months.

