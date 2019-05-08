Scientific Games, Zayo rise while Inogen, TripAdvisor fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Zayo Group Holdings Inc., up $2.38 to $33

The fiber optic infrastructure company said it is being bought by Digital Colony and EQT for $14.3 billion in cash and assumed debt.

Scientific Games Corp., up $3.60 to $22.47

The instant-win lottery ticket maker beat Wall Street's first quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $7.62 to $105.85

The energy exploration company beat first quarter profit forecasts and announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.

Inogen Inc., down $23.35 to $67.79

The maker of oxygen concentrators for respiratory conditions slashed its revenue forecast for the year.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $4.20 to $55.23

The oil refiner reported a surprise first quarter loss and announced the merger of two of its operations.

Qorvo Inc., up $2.50 to $76.18

The chipmaker beat Wall Street's fourth quarter profit and revenue forecasts and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $6.27 to $48.67

The travel website operator reported a surprise drop in first quarter revenue.

3D Systems Corp., down $1.99 to $8.60

The maker of 3D printers reported a wider-than-anticipated first quarter loss and lower revenue.