Sarepta Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.07.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.05 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $87 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.9 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $114.48, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.

