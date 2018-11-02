https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Saga-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13357421.php
Saga: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) _ Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.
The broadcasting company posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period.
Saga shares have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGA
