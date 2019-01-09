Riley helps Evansville defeat Loyola-Chicago 67-48

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Riley scored 15 points and made seven assists as Evansville defeated Loyola-Chicago 67-48 Tuesday night, holding the Ramblers to 37-percent shooting and a single 3-point basket.

Evansville, meanwhile, was shooting at a 53-percent clip, finishing at 27 of 51 from the floor with eight 3-pointers in 19 tries from behind the arc.

Riley scored on 6-of-9 shooting, Hill went 5 for 7, including 3 of 4 from distance. Marty Hill and Shea Feehan added 13 points each for Evansville (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Purple Aces had a 32-20 advantage at the half, led by as many as 25 after the break and weren't threatened. Evansville made 17 assists on 27 made baskets and outrebounded Loyola-Chicago 36-27.

Marques Townes scored 14 points and Franklin Agunanne 13 for the Ramblers (9-7, 2-1), who had been on the verge of their first 3-0 start in MVC play since 2001-02.