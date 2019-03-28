Restoration Hardware: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) _ Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $670.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $671.8 million, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.6 million, or $5.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Restoration Hardware expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.70. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.79.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $582 million to $588 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $615.4 million.

Restoration Hardware expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.41 to $9.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.64 billion.

Restoration Hardware shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $131.95, an increase of 43 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH