Regulations make marijuana banking more costly, banker says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A cannabis banker says regulations and paperwork are driving up costs for financial institutions that serve marijuana companies doing business in states with legal pot sales.

Sundie Seefried told hundreds of cannabis conference attendees at MJBizCon in Las Vegas last week that a subsidiary of her Colorado credit union had to file more than 7,000 reports with regulators on behalf of 220 cannabis-related member companies.

She compared that with 226 reports required for 33,000 regular members of her Partner Colorado Credit Union.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that banking was again a key topic during the three-day trade show that drew more than 26,000 people. It ended Friday.

Medical marijuana sales are legal in 33 states and recreational sales in 10.

But sales are still prohibited under federal law.

