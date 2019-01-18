Regions Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $406 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 25 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.44 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Twenty-five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.76 billion, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.75 billion.

Regions Financial shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5 percent. The stock has declined 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RF