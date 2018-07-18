RLI Corp.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) _ RLI Corp. (RLI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $33.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $219.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $211.1 million.

RLI Corp. shares have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $69.31, a rise of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

