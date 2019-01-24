QCR Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The bank, based in Moline, Illinois, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.1 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $183.9 million.

QCR Holdings shares have increased nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.97, a decline of 23 percent in the last 12 months.

