Providence Service: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $582,000.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $367.8 million in the period.

Providence Service shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.24, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

