Prestige Brands: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported a loss of $139.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $241 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.8 million, or 69 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $975.8 million.

Prestige Brands expects full-year earnings to be $2.76 to $2.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $951 million to $961 million.

Prestige Brands shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

