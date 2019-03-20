CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 456¾ 462½ 454¾ 462¼ +5¾
Jul 462½ 468 461 467½ +4¾
Sep 472 476¼ 470¼ 475¾ +4½
Dec 486¼ 491 485¼ 490¾ +4½
Mar 500¾ 504½ 498 504¼ +5
May 507 510¼ 506¼ 509¾ +4
Jul 508¼ 511½ 506¼ 511¼ +3¾
Dec 525½ 528 524¾ 528 +2½
Est. sales 63,860. Tue.'s sales 88,323
Tue.'s open int 500,240, up 824
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 371½ 372½ 368¾ 371½
Jul 380¾ 381¾ 378¼ 380¾
Sep 387½ 388½ 385¼ 387½
Dec 395¼ 396 393 395¼
Mar 406 406¾ 404 406¼
May 411¼ 412 409½ 411¾
Jul 414½ 415¼ 412½ 415
Sep 407¼ 408 407 407¾
Dec 409¼ 409¾ 407½ 409½
Mar 416 416 416 416 ½
Est. sales 141,896. Tue.'s sales 301,714
Tue.'s open int 1,810,048, up 8,940
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 272¾ 275 271 274 +1
Jul 271 273¼ 270¼ 271¾ ¼
Sep 268 268 268 268 +1¾
Dec 262 262 257 257 —4
Est. sales 320. Tue.'s sales 443
Tue.'s open int 4,693, up 134
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 902¾ 906 899¼ 904½
Jul 916 919¾ 913 918¼
Aug 921¾ 925¾ 919½ 924½
Sep 927¼ 931 925¾ 930 +1¼
Nov 937¼ 940¾ 934¼ 939
Jan 946¼ 949½ 944 948 +1
Mar 952½ 956 950¼ 954¼
May 958½ 962¼ 956½ 959¾ ¼
Jul 966 970¼ 965¼ 968
Nov 972¼ 974½ 969 972½ +1
Est. sales 97,291. Tue.'s sales 141,809
Tue.'s open int 689,476, up 3,306