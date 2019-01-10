https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-13520961.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|519½
|520¼
|512
|512¾
|—7¼
|May
|525¾
|526
|518½
|519
|—7
|Jul
|530
|530¾
|523½
|524
|—6¾
|Sep
|538½
|539
|532½
|532½
|—6¾
|Dec
|552¾
|552¾
|546¼
|546¼
|—6½
|Mar
|561
|561
|557½
|557¾
|—4¾
|May
|565½
|565½
|565½
|565½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 60,949.
|Wed.'s sales 96,830
|Wed.'s open int 441,394
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381½
|382¾
|376
|376¼
|—5¾
|May
|389½
|390¾
|384¼
|384½
|—5½
|Jul
|397
|398¼
|392
|392¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|399
|400¼
|394¾
|394¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|403½
|404
|399
|399
|—5
|Mar
|412
|413
|408
|408
|—5
|May
|418
|418
|413¾
|413¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|422
|422½
|418
|418¼
|—4½
|Sep
|410½
|410½
|410½
|410½
|—3½
|Dec
|413
|413
|410
|411¼
|—2
|Jul
|426¾
|426¾
|426¾
|426¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|416
|416
|416
|416
|—2¼
|Est. sales 222,006.
|Wed.'s sales 366,244
|Wed.'s open int 1,628,766,
|up 7,051
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|285½
|289½
|285
|289¼
|+3½
|May
|282¾
|284¾
|281
|284½
|+2½
|Jul
|282
|285¼
|281¾
|285¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|276
|276
|276
|276
|+½
|Est. sales 455.
|Wed.'s sales 401
|Wed.'s open int 5,153,
|up 84
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|908
|911¼
|895¼
|895¾
|—15¾
|Mar
|923¼
|924¼
|905¾
|907
|—17
|May
|936
|937½
|919¼
|920½
|—16¾
|Jul
|948½
|949
|931¼
|932½
|—16½
|Aug
|953¼
|953¼
|936¼
|937¼
|—16¼
|Sep
|955¼
|955¼
|939¼
|940
|—16
|Nov
|961¼
|962¼
|946¾
|948
|—14½
|Jan
|972
|972½
|958
|959
|—14½
|Mar
|974¼
|975
|965¾
|966¾
|—14½
|May
|985
|985
|971¾
|972½
|—14½
|Jul
|992
|992½
|979¼
|979½
|—14
|Nov
|983
|984¼
|971¼
|972½
|—11½
|Est. sales 123,152.
|Wed.'s sales 197,272
|Wed.'s open int 678,380,
|up 4,607
View Comments