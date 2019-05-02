Post Holdings: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $44 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Post Holdings shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $109.85, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.

