Pixelworks: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $231,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Pixelworks said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.49. A year ago, they were trading at $5.54.

