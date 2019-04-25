PerkinElmer: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $648.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.5 million.

PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.02 to $4.07 per share.

PerkinElmer shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $95.17, a climb of 30 percent in the last 12 months.

