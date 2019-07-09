PepsiCo continues to impress, tops 2Q forecasts

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, photo, Pepsi soft drink bottles are displayed at a store in Windham, N.H. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) FILE - In this April 23, 2018, photo, Pepsi soft drink bottles are displayed at a store in Windham, N.H. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close PepsiCo continues to impress, tops 2Q forecasts 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo is reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue as the company continues its shift to healthier snacks and drinks under a new CEO.

The Purchase, New York, company on Tuesday posted second quarter earnings of $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share. The per share earnings were $1.54 when adjusted for one-time items, or a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $16.45 billion, also beating analyst forecasts for $16.39 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share.

PepsiCo shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year, double that of rival Coca-Cola Co.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP