Peoples Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) _ Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.3 million, or $2.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.4 million.

Peoples Bancorp shares have risen 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEBO