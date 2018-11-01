Paylocity: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON HEIGTHS, Ill. (AP) _ Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington Heigths, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $100.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.4 million.

Paylocity shares have increased 40 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $66.16, an increase of 26 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTY